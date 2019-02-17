Say "hello," to the coney mix that surprised 9NEWS reporter and anchor Steve Staeger during the Sunday morning shot! This diner favorite will remind anyone of why they loved hot dogs as a kid.

Crock Pot Coney Crockpot

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 3 hours

Total Time: 3 hours 15 minutes

Servings: 20

Ground beef browned & drained

28- oz can tomato puree

1 c. chopped onion

2 T. chili powder

1 1/2 T. mustard

1 1/2 T. Worcestershire sauce

1 T. salt

1 T. pepper

1 t. garlic powder

Additional: Hot Dogs Buns, Cheese and other toppings

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker.

Cover and cook on high setting for 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Add 1-2 packages of hot dogs during last hour of cooking

