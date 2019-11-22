COLORADO, USA — Sweet potato casserole is a favorite in my household — and definitely a must on the Thanksgiving table.
There are a lot of different takes on the recipe out on the world wide interwebs, but if you're looking for something quick that's a little on the less-sweet (but still tasty) said — look no further.
Below is a simple take on this classic dish.
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (3/4 stick)
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 4 cups mini marshmallows
Instructions
- Heat the oven to broil and arrange a rack in the lower third.
- Melt the butter in a large pot with a lid over medium-high heat until it starts to foam.
- Add the water, salt, brown sugar and ginger.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a boil.
- Add the sweet potatoes, stir to combine, and return to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium low, cover and simmer, stirring every few minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender (this usually takes about 20-25 minutes).
- Transfer the sweet potatoes and any liquid to a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and spread in an even layer.
- Sprinkle the marshmallows evenly over the sweet potatoes. Broil until the marshmallows are puffed and golden brown, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Place the dish on a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!
