COLORADO, USA — Sweet potato casserole is a favorite in my household — and definitely a must on the Thanksgiving table.

There are a lot of different takes on the recipe out on the world wide interwebs, but if you're looking for something quick that's a little on the less-sweet (but still tasty) said — look no further.

RELATED: The only green bean casserole recipe you'll need this Thanksgiving

RELATED: Tips and tricks for cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Below is a simple take on this classic dish.

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter (3/4 stick)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions

Heat the oven to broil and arrange a rack in the lower third. Melt the butter in a large pot with a lid over medium-high heat until it starts to foam. Add the water, salt, brown sugar and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture comes to a boil. Add the sweet potatoes, stir to combine, and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, cover and simmer, stirring every few minutes, until the sweet potatoes are tender (this usually takes about 20-25 minutes). Transfer the sweet potatoes and any liquid to a 13-by-9-inch baking dish and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle the marshmallows evenly over the sweet potatoes. Broil until the marshmallows are puffed and golden brown, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Place the dish on a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY