Game-time goodies: 3 easy recipes to get your football season started while tailgating at home

Looking for a few good recipes for football season? Chef Eric Wells has you covered.

CLEVELAND — Are you ready for some football?

Sure, we'll miss those grills being fired up at the Muni Lot this year, and the amazing smells of game-time food.

But, you can still get excited for NFL kickoff, and the 2020 Cleveland Browns season by making all those goodies at home!

We teamed up with Chef Eric Wells, of Sky LaRae's Culinary Services, for some delicious, easy and simple recipes for football season.

See below for his yummy suggestions...

Buttermilk Blue Cheese Guacamole

6 avocados

½ cup white onions, diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped fine

1 jalapeno, minced

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¼ cup buttermilk blue cheese

Directions:

Peel avocados, discarding the pit. Place the avocado flesh in a large bowl. Add onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, kosher salt and blue cheese. Using a potato masher, combine the ingredients. Taste, and adjust seasoning. Cover guacamole with plastic wrap and place bowl in refrigerator.

Serve guacamole with tortilla chips.

Grilled Flank Steak Tacos

2 lbs. flank steak, about 1/2 inch thick

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

6 white corn tortilla shells

1 cup sour cream

6 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Cilantro sprigs

Directions:

Place flank steak in a zip top bag. Add Worcestershire sauce and marinate for at least an hour.

Preheat grill to medium high. Remove steak and discard marinade. Grill the steak, 7 minutes on each side for medium, turning the steak 45 degrees after 3 minutes. Remove steak and set aside. Tent with foil.

Meanwhile, place tortillas on the grill and toast until browned.

To serve, slice the steak against the bias. Place sour cream on tortillas and top with sliced steak, tomatoes, and cilantro.

Southeast Asian Ground Turkey Sliders

3 lbs. ground turkey thighs

¼ cup onions, diced

½ cup sweet Thai chili sauce

½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs, plus more if needed

Salt

Pepper

Vegetable oil

Slider buns

Mayo

Lettuce

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, onions, Thai chili sauce and breadcrumbs. Add salt and pepper. Blend well. If mixture is too wet, add more breadcrumbs.

Form turkey mixture into 2 ounce patties. Place patties on a cutting board.

Heat a large, non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the skillet. Working in batches, fry patties for about 4 minutes per side. Place fried patties on a sheet pan and bake in preheated oven for about 8 minutes. Remove patties and set aside.

Serve sliders on slider bun and topped with mayo and lettuce.