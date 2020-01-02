DENVER — You asked, and now it's here.

Chefs Andrew Salazar and Pierson Shields joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to show off their Super Bowl wings recipe -- and dozens of viewers wanted to make it themselves.

So here it is: the sought-after wings recipe. Watch the video above to see them explain how it's done.

Check out the recipe below.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack of chicken wings

1/2 cup of honey

3/4 cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 heads of garlic, grated

1 tablespoon of fresh ginger

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves

Finely-grated zest of one lemon

Vegetable oil (to grease the grill)

DIRECTIONS:

- In a small mixing bowl, combine the soy, honey, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, mustard, thyme and lemon zest. Whisk marinade until fully incorporated. Add half of the marinade to the raw chicken wings, and marinate for half hour.

- Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees, add chicken to a proper pan, and cook chicken till it reaches a temperature of 170 degrees.

- Heat your home grill to medium high heat.

- Place cooked chicken back into the other saved half of the marinade. Grill the chicken on both sides until your chicken gets nice and crispy.

- Garnish with chopped green onions or fresh mint and serve it right away!

BONUS: Roasted jalapeno-cilantro dipping sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

3 jalapenos

2 bunches of fresh cilantro

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

- Roast the jalapenos over a grill and cook them until they're blistered and a little charred.

- Take the jalapenos off the heat and cool them down. When they're cool, remove the outer skin of the jalapeno and re-seed it.

- Add all of the ingredients to your blender and blend until they're smooth.

- Taste the dip and adjust the seasonings if needed!

