Using lentils to change your dinner routine

Nutrition expert Malena Perdomo shares a recipe for lentil burgers. The protein packed patties can be made with leftover lentils.

DENVER — More than ever, we all can use meal ideas and this crusty pan-fried lentil patties recipe is great for when you have leftover lentils or if you have lentils in your pantry.

Lentils are nutritious and they are easy to prepare. Half a cup of cooked lentils provides about 12 grams of protein, as well as fiber, iron, folate, potassium, and manganese. A recipe on how to cook lentils is below if you need it.

The best part is that a pound of dry lentils, which is about 14 servings only costs about $1.50. Lentils are an inexpensive plant-based protein that makes a great pantry staple.

Lentil patties or lentil burgers

Makes 4 lentil patties

Ingredients

1 cup of cooked basic lentils, drained (no need to reheat) (see recipe below)

½ cup carrots

½ cup onion, roughly chopped

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

½ cup whole walnuts

2 tablespoons rolled oats

1 egg

½ tsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

Salt and black pepper, as desired

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. panko breadcrumbs

Instructions

1) In a frying pan, sauté onions, garlic, and carrots with half of the olive oil until vegetables are soft and translucent.

2) Transfer this mixture to a food processor and process.

3) Add oats and walnuts and process again for less than a minute.

4) Transfer this mixture to a bowl, add lentils and remaining ingredients. Mix well until everything is well combined, and form four medium-sized patties.

5) Heat a frying pan and add the remaining olive oil. Pan fry lentil patties well on each side. Wait to flip until they are well cooked and a crusty bottom has formed.

6) If you prefer bake for 30-40 minutes at 400 degrees. They will keep well if you freeze them for other meals.

Basic Lentils

Makes: 3 cups of cooked lentils

Ingredients

1 cup dry lentils, cleaned, rinsed, and drained

1 garlic clove, mashed

4 cups water

Instructions

Let it boil, cover and cook on low/simmer for 20 - 25 minutes.

Add spices as desired such as sea salt, black pepper, cumin, and garlic powder. Other spices that you could add are: turmeric, ginger, annatto, chili powder, cayenne pepper, curry powder, or paprika.

Find Malena Perdomo and her healthy eating ideas on her blog www.malenanutricion.com or social media Facebook Twitter Instagram