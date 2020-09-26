Ready for mac and cheese baked in a pumpkin?

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's pumpkin season! To get the skinny on pumpkins we stopped by Ard's Farm in Lewisburg. They shared with us the multitude of varieties of pumpkins and which are best for baking. They also showed us how to make a marvelous mac and cheese baked in a pumpkin. They shared this recipe with us:

Ingredients:

1 sugar pumpkin or other sweet variety about 5 pounds

sea salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

freshly ground black pepper

1/4 pound mild Italian pork sausage

4 ounces elbow macaroni

5 ounces Fontina, cut into 1/4 inch cubes

2 ounces Gruyere, cut into 1/4 inch cubes

3 scallions diced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage

1 cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut a circle from the top of the pumpkin at a 45-degree angle, the way you would cut open a pumpkin to make a jack-o’-lantern, and set aside. Scoop out the seeds and strings as best you can. Generously salt and pepper the inside of the pumpkin, pop the top back on it, place it on a rimmed baking dish (since the pumpkin may leak or weep a bit), and bake for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. If the sausages are in their casings, remove the meat and discard the casings. Crumble the sausage meat into small chunks and cook until lightly browned. Remove the sausage from the pan with a slotted spoon and set aside to cool. Discard the drippings, or save for gravy or what have you.

Also while the pumpkin bakes, cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain through a colander and rinse with cool water to stop the cooking process.

In a bowl, toss together the Fontina, Gruyère, sausage, pasta, scallions and herbs. Once the pumpkin is done baking, take it out of the oven and fill it with the macaroni and cheese. Pour the cream over the filling. Place the top back on the pumpkin and bake for 1 hour, taking the top off for the last 15 minutes so the cheese on top of the filling can properly brown. If the top cream still seems a bit too wobbly and liquid, give it another 10 minutes in the oven. The cream may bubble over a bit, which is fine. If the pumpkin splits while baking, as occasionally happens, be thankful you set it in a rimmed baking dish and continue to bake as normal

Allow the pumpkin to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Be careful