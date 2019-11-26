COLORADO, USA — Pecan pie is a delicious end to a Thanksgiving dinner.
Cinnamon rolls are just plain delicious.
So why not combine them?
This Cinnamon Roll Pecan Pie has a flavorful cinnamon-sugar crust, a rich filling, and a drizzle of cream cheese icing.
It's the best of a traditional pecan pie with just a little something extra.
Cinnamon Roll Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
- 9-inch pie crust*
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup dark corn syrup
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups chopped pecans
- 2 oz cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp powdered sugar
- 1-2 Tbsp milk
*Use your favorite pie crust recipe. Or you can use a store-bought refrigerated pie crust if you're short on time!
Instructions:
- Prepare your crust.
- Stir your sugar and cinnamon together then sprinkle over crust. Press into crust. Place crust into greased pie plate, crimp edges and refrigerate for about an hour.
- Preheat oven for 350 F.
- Poke crust with fork. Pre-bake for about 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Let cool.
- Meanwhile, combine eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, vinegar and salt. Whisk until well combined.
- Slowly whisk in melted butter. Stir in pecans.
- Pour mixture into pre-baked crust.
- Bake for 55-60 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix cream cheese (at room temperature), powdered sugar and milk until smooth.
- When pie is cool, pipe icing over the top.
Recipe inspired by Food Network Magazine.
