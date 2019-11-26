COLORADO, USA — Pecan pie is a delicious end to a Thanksgiving dinner.

Cinnamon rolls are just plain delicious.

So why not combine them?

This Cinnamon Roll Pecan Pie has a flavorful cinnamon-sugar crust, a rich filling, and a drizzle of cream cheese icing.

It's the best of a traditional pecan pie with just a little something extra.

Cinnamon Roll Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

9-inch pie crust*

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 eggs

3/4 cup dark corn syrup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 cups chopped pecans

2 oz cream cheese

2 Tbsp powdered sugar

1-2 Tbsp milk

*Use your favorite pie crust recipe. Or you can use a store-bought refrigerated pie crust if you're short on time!

Instructions:

Prepare your crust. Stir your sugar and cinnamon together then sprinkle over crust. Press into crust. Place crust into greased pie plate, crimp edges and refrigerate for about an hour. Preheat oven for 350 F. Poke crust with fork. Pre-bake for about 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Let cool. Meanwhile, combine eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, vinegar and salt. Whisk until well combined. Slowly whisk in melted butter. Stir in pecans. Pour mixture into pre-baked crust. Bake for 55-60 minutes. Meanwhile, mix cream cheese (at room temperature), powdered sugar and milk until smooth. When pie is cool, pipe icing over the top.

Recipe inspired by Food Network Magazine.

