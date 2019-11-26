DENVER — One of my favorite parts of snow days as a kid was making snow ice cream with my mom and brother.

It was a special treat that we only got on days when there was perfect, fluffy snow blanketing our yard.

And we all loved it.

If you want to try this fun treat this afternoon, I'll let you in on our secret recipe.

RELATED: Make this light and fluffy pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving

RELATED: How to make a cinnamon roll-inspired pecan pie for Thanksgiving

I'm sure there are several different ways to make snow ice cream, but this is the way my family always did it. And, personally, I think it's delicious.

Start by getting a big bowl and filling it up with fresh, untouched snow.

KUSA

Sprinkle a generous amount of sugar over the snow.

KUSA

Add some vanilla extract. I generally use about a cap full to start

KUSA

Finally, pour in a little bit of milk. About 1/4 cup or less should do, depending on the size of your bowl.

KUSA

Mix it all together well. Taste and add more sugar or vanilla as needed to taste. Add more milk as needed for the texture.

KUSA

And enjoy!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY