COLORADO, USA — Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving classic.
But if you're looking for a way to change it up this year, try this airy and fluffy twist on the traditional dessert.
This Pumpkin Chiffon Pie uses whipped egg whites to add air to the pumpkin and spice mixture.
The result is a pie that has the same delicious pumpkin flavor that you're used to with a cloud-like texture.
Everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Ingredients:
- 9-inch pie crust*
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- pinch salt
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp lemon extract
- 3/4 cup whole milk, scalding hot
- 3/4 cup heavy cream, scalding hot
*Use your favorite pie crust recipe. Or you can use a store-bought refrigerated pie crust if you're short on time!
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Prepare your favorite pie crust and form into pie plate.
- In a large bowl, beat egg yolks (reserve 2 whites) and gradually add the sugar. Continue beating until light in color.
- Add pumpkin, spices, butter, vanilla and lemon extract, and milk and cream. Beat until smooth. Set aside to cool.
- Beat 2 egg whites until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold whites into pumpkin mixture. Don't stir or you'll lose the air in the whites.
- Pour mixture into unbaked pie crust.
- Bake for 10 minutes at 400 F. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F and continue baking for another 35-45 minutes or until the filling is set.
- Serve with whipped cream.
Recipe inspired by Creme de Colorado cookbook.
