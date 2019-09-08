I will admit, I was skeptical.

Chick-fil-A sauce is nearly perfect. Something as simple as mixing together some mayonnaise, mustard, barbecue sauce and a few other things could not possibly turn into the magic that is that yellow gold.

But this turned out shockingly delicious.

In fact, of all the copycat recipes I've tried, I think this one is the closest to the real thing.

RELATED: How to make your own Dole Whip

RELATED: How to make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home

RELATED: Make your own Bloomin' Onion

Start making your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home so that you can use it on basically everything and so that you can satisfy the cravings that always seem to come on Sundays.

KUSA

Homemade Chick-fil-A Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp BBQ sauce (a smoky sauce tends to work best)

1 Tbsp yellow mustard

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Whisk together all of the ingredients. Enjoy!

Recipe originally from House of Yumm.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS