Mile High Mornings recipe: Pumpkin pancakes

9NEWS viewer Jill shares a great breakfast recipe for those crisp fall mornings.

DENVER — With the first day of autumn right around the corner, it's the perfect time to try out a new pumpkin recipe.

We've started a weekend tradition at Mile High Mornings by asking viewers to share their favorite recipes, and we'll be picking one to share on Sunday mornings.

This week, we asked for your favorite pumpkin recipes, and we're sharing this one from Jill for pumpkin pancakes.

Ingredients:

2 Cups Bisquick

2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

2 Tsp Cinnamon

2 Eggs

1 Can Evaporated Milk

1/2 Cup Canned Pumpkin

2 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

1 Tsp Vanilla

In a bowl, combine the Bisquick, brown sugar and cinnamon. In another bowl, combine the eggs, evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, oil and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients and mix well. Make the pancakes in a skillet and enjoy!