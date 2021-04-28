How to make a classic mint julep for Kentucky Derby weekend

If you're thinking of making drinks for the Kentucky Derby, there's really only one option.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're thinking of making drinks for the Kentucky Derby, there's really only one option: a mint julep.

Fortunately, it's a really easy cocktail to make.

If you want to sip on a mint julep while watching the derby this weekend, here's a simple recipe for making the classic cocktail.

Classic Mint Julep

Ingredients:

Fresh mint

1/2 oz. simple syrup

2-3 oz. Bourbon

Ice

Put several mint leaves in the bottom of a glass tumbler. Top with simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water, fully dissolved). Muddle mint until it starts to bruise and syrup is tinged green. Fill tumbler with ice. Add Bourbon. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" will be run on its traditional May weekend this year. The 147th annual Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 1, 2021. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. MDT on NBC.

The race will be celebrated at watch parties across Colorado. Be sure to tune your televisions to NBC by 4:09 p.m. Mountain when the Kentucky Derby contenders will talk from their barn to the paddock for the race.

