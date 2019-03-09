NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Click here to download the free "Summer Favorites" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Biscuit Spinach Cheese Ring

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated biscuit dough

extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing biscuits

1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp. grated Parmesan

2 cup gouda, or mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup ricotta

3/4 cup frozen spinach, defrosted and chopped

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

Crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Halve biscuits and flatten each one out, then roll into a ball and place in an oven-proof skillet seam side down. Arrange in a ring around the skillet. Brush biscuits with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. In a large bowl, combine gouda, or mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, Parmesan, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and salt and mix until combined. Spoon dip into center of skillet and sprinkle with red pepper flakes. Bake until warmed through, bubbly, and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.

---

More Recipes on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎WWL-TV New Orleans News ‎WWL-TV is the New Orleans news leader in breaking news, weather, traffic and crime. Download the free app to your phone and receive news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations. The WWL-TV News app focuses on the latest news to keep you informed. Highlights of the app inclu...

---

Watch Chef Kevin Belton every Tuesday morning on Eyewitness Morning News on WWL-TV and WUPL.