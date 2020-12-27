x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Recipes

Mile High Mornings recipe: Black-eyed peas and chile pepper

A 9NEWS viewer shares a recipe he makes every year for Kwanzaa.

DENVER — 9NEWS viewer Rich Glover shares a recipe that he prepares for Kwanzaa for black-eyed peas and chile pepper.

He says he clipped the recipe from the Rocky Mountain News in December 2000 and cooks the dish every year.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Oz Chapped Bacon
  • 1 Large Green Bell Pepper, Chopped
  • 1 Small Hot Chile Pepper
  • 1 Large Red Bell Pepper, Chopped
  • 1/4 Cup Fresh Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Small Chopped Onion
  • 3 1/4 Cups Fresh Black-Eyed Peas
  • 6 Cups of Chicken Broth
  • 1 tsp Dried Thyme
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 1 tsp Dry Basil

Directions: Place the bacon in a sauté pan and cook to a crisp. Add the peppers, garlic and onion and lightly cook. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the peas are tender, stirring occasionally. Cook for about two hours. Season with salt and pepper.

RELATED: Mile High Mornings recipe: Salted maple pie

RELATED: Mile High Mornings recipe: Sufganiyot

RELATED: Learn to bake gingerbread cookies this holiday season

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings