Mile High Mornings recipe: Black-eyed peas and chile pepper

A 9NEWS viewer shares a recipe he makes every year for Kwanzaa.

DENVER — 9NEWS viewer Rich Glover shares a recipe that he prepares for Kwanzaa for black-eyed peas and chile pepper.

He says he clipped the recipe from the Rocky Mountain News in December 2000 and cooks the dish every year.

Ingredients:

4 Oz Chapped Bacon

1 Large Green Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Small Hot Chile Pepper

1 Large Red Bell Pepper, Chopped

1/4 Cup Fresh Chopped Garlic

1 Small Chopped Onion

3 1/4 Cups Fresh Black-Eyed Peas

6 Cups of Chicken Broth

1 tsp Dried Thyme

2 Bay Leaves

1 tsp Dry Basil

Directions: Place the bacon in a sauté pan and cook to a crisp. Add the peppers, garlic and onion and lightly cook. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the peas are tender, stirring occasionally. Cook for about two hours. Season with salt and pepper.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.