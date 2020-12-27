Mile High Mornings recipe: Black-eyed peas and chile pepper

DENVER — 9NEWS viewer Rich Glover shares a recipe that he prepares for Kwanzaa for black-eyed peas and chile pepper.
He says he clipped the recipe from the Rocky Mountain News in December 2000 and cooks the dish every year.
Ingredients:
- 4 Oz Chapped Bacon
- 1 Large Green Bell Pepper, Chopped
- 1 Small Hot Chile Pepper
- 1 Large Red Bell Pepper, Chopped
- 1/4 Cup Fresh Chopped Garlic
- 1 Small Chopped Onion
- 3 1/4 Cups Fresh Black-Eyed Peas
- 6 Cups of Chicken Broth
- 1 tsp Dried Thyme
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 1 tsp Dry Basil
Directions: Place the bacon in a sauté pan and cook to a crisp. Add the peppers, garlic and onion and lightly cook. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the peas are tender, stirring occasionally. Cook for about two hours. Season with salt and pepper.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings