Mile High Mornings recipe: cookie dough bites

DENVER — Here's a recipe from 9News viewer Rebecca Medina for a delicious cookie dough treat without the baking.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Cup of Butter
- 1/4 Cup of Sugar
- 1/2 Cup of Brown Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons of Half & Half or Heavy Cream
- 1 Tablespoon of Vanilla
- 1 1/3 Cups of Ready-to-Eat Flour
- 2/3 Cup of Mini Chocolate Chips
Directions:
Melt the butter in the microwave, and pour all of the other ingredients in. Put it in the fridge for about a half-hour to harden a little. Roll into 1-inch balls and eat.
Rebecca says, "I put mine in the freezer once rolled out! They are great to have at the pool or on a hike!"
Note: Remember to use ready-to-eat flour that is safe to eat without any further cooking steps.
