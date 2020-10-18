Mile High Mornings recipe: cookie dough bites

A special thanks to 9News viewer Rebecca Medina for this delicious recipe without the baking.

DENVER — Here's a recipe from 9News viewer Rebecca Medina for a delicious cookie dough treat without the baking.

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup of Butter

1/4 Cup of Sugar

1/2 Cup of Brown Sugar

3 Tablespoons of Half & Half or Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon of Vanilla

1 1/3 Cups of Ready-to-Eat Flour

2/3 Cup of Mini Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Melt the butter in the microwave, and pour all of the other ingredients in. Put it in the fridge for about a half-hour to harden a little. Roll into 1-inch balls and eat.

Rebecca says, "I put mine in the freezer once rolled out! They are great to have at the pool or on a hike!"

Note: Remember to use ready-to-eat flour that is safe to eat without any further cooking steps.

