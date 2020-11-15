Mile High Mornings recipe: cornbread pecan stuffing

She says that she bakes it for 20 minutes in the oven after pouring chicken broth over it to keep it from drying out. This recipe is from Ann Hodgman’s “Beat This: cookbook."

Cook the sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until well-browned, breaking it up with your spoon as you stir. With a slotted spoon, put the sausage in a bowl and drain all but 2 tablespoons of fat. Add the onions to the skillet and cook until they begin to wilt. Add the mushrooms, garlic, thyme and sage. Cook until the mushrooms give up their liquid and continue until the liquid evaporates. Add the chicken liver and cook until the liver turns pink. Add the sausage. Take the skillet off the heat and then add the eggs, cornbread crumbs and pecans, in that order. Store in the fridge until you’re ready to cook the turkey.