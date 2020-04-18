Recipe: Crème brûlée cookie bars

These delicious sugar cookie bars are topped with vanilla custard and crunchy caramelized sugar.

COLORADO, USA — Baking delicious treats is a great way to spend a weekend stuck at home, and this unique recipe is sure to please almost anyone.

Crème brûlée is easily one of my favorite desserts. And sugar cookies are one of those treats I find nearly impossible to pass up.

Combine the two and you get pure heaven.

First, you make a giant chewy sugar cookie. Then it's topped with creamy vanilla custard and a crunchy layer of caramelized sugar.

Trust me - you'll love it.

Crème brûlée cookie bars

Makes: About 20-24 bars

Ingredients:

For the cookie:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon almond extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the crème brûlée layer:

5 egg yolks, room temperature

2 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for topping

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon vanilla

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9x13 baking dish with overhanging parchment paper (to make it easy to lift out later) and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Beat butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla and almond extract and continue beating until fluffy. Stir in dry ingredients until just combined. Spread dough into baking pan and press down evenly. Bake 20-25 minutes or until the edges are light brown. Let cool slightly. Turn down oven to 300°. While the cookie is cooling, beat the egg yolks, eggs and 1/2 cup sugar until thick. Beat in cream and vanilla. Pour custard mix over cookie base. Bake about an hour, until the custard is just set (it will still be soft and a little wobbly). Let cool completely on a rack. Then, cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. When you're ready to serve, sprinkle sugar over custard. Caramelize with a kitchen torch. (If you don't have a torch, you can also broil on high for a minute or two).

Thank you to Lauren's Latest and tablespoon.com for the inspiration.