COLORADO, USA — Here's a recipe for Lemongrass Confit Chicken Drumette tossed in Harissa Buffalo Sauce and served with Togarashi Ranch.

This recipe was created by Chef Heather Carr of Footers Catering.

Ingredients

Confit Chicken Drumette

24 ea Frenched Chicken Drumettes

1 stalk Lemongrass, sliced on a hard bias

1 ea Shallot, sliced

6 cloves Garlic, whole

30 oz Grapeseed Oil

Harissa Buffalo Sauce

15 ea Dried Chiles de Arbol, dried

4 ea Guajillo Chiles, dried

2 ea Ancho Chiles, dried

3 cloves Garlic, whole

2 ea Lemon, zested and juiced

3 oz White Wine Vinegar

1 oz Tomato Paste

1 Tbsp Cumin Seeds, toasted

1 Tbsp Coriander Seeds, toasted

1 tsp Smoked Spanish Paprika

1 tsp Kosher Salt

12 oz Grapeseed Oil

Togarashi Ranch

1 oz Togarashi Japanese 7-spice, store bought works great

12 oz Buttermilk Ranch

Method of Preparation

In a baking pan, combine all ingredients and cover pan with aluminum foil.

In a preheated oven at 200 degrees F, confit drumettes for 4 hours. Remove drumettes from oil and place on baking sheet.

Harissa Buffalo Sauce

Soak chiles in hot water for 20 minutes and remove seeds and stems. In a blender or food processor, combine all ingredients except for oil and begin to blend. Slowly add oil in until fully incorporated.

Chef’s Note: Traditional Harissa paste can be made using 2 oz less of the vinegar and 6 oz less of the oil.

Togorashi Ranch

In a blender or mixing bowl, combine ingredients until fully incorporated.

Adjust oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Finish drumettes in oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and crispy

