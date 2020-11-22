Mile High Mornings recipe: Pumpkin pecan pie

Looking for a sweet Thanksgiving dessert? Try this one from a 9NEWS viewer.

DENVER — All this month, Mile High Mornings has been sharing recipes to try for your Thanksgiving table.

This weekend, we're sharing a sweet dessert from 9NEWS viewer Stanzi Lucy for pumpkin pecan pie.

Ingredients:

3 Eggs, slightly beaten

1 Cup Pumpkin Puree

1 Cup Sugar

½ Cup Dark Molasses

½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract

½ Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

¼ Tsp. Salt

(2 Tbs. Flour – for higher elevations, to get it to set)

1 9” Pastry Shell/Pie Crust

1 Cup Chopped Pecans

Directions: Combine the first 7 (8) ingredients and pour into a prepared pie crust. Top with chopped pecans and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until set and a knife test comes clean. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

