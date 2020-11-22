x
Mile High Mornings recipe: Pumpkin pecan pie

Looking for a sweet Thanksgiving dessert? Try this one from a 9NEWS viewer.

DENVER — All this month, Mile High Mornings has been sharing recipes to try for your Thanksgiving table.

This weekend, we're sharing a sweet dessert from 9NEWS viewer Stanzi Lucy for pumpkin pecan pie.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 Cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • ½ Cup Dark Molasses
  • ½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • ½ Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
  • ¼ Tsp. Salt
  • (2 Tbs. Flour – for higher elevations, to get it to set)
  • 1 9” Pastry Shell/Pie Crust
  • 1 Cup Chopped Pecans

Directions: Combine the first 7 (8) ingredients and pour into a prepared pie crust. Top with chopped pecans and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until set and a knife test comes clean. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

