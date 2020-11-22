Mile High Mornings recipe: Pumpkin pecan pie

DENVER — All this month, Mile High Mornings has been sharing recipes to try for your Thanksgiving table.
This weekend, we're sharing a sweet dessert from 9NEWS viewer Stanzi Lucy for pumpkin pecan pie.
Ingredients:
- 3 Eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 Cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 Cup Sugar
- ½ Cup Dark Molasses
- ½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract
- ½ Tsp. Ground Cinnamon
- ¼ Tsp. Salt
- (2 Tbs. Flour – for higher elevations, to get it to set)
- 1 9” Pastry Shell/Pie Crust
- 1 Cup Chopped Pecans
Directions: Combine the first 7 (8) ingredients and pour into a prepared pie crust. Top with chopped pecans and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes until set and a knife test comes clean. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
