Mile High Mornings recipe: Salted maple pie

DENVER — Looking for a new dessert this holiday season? John Hinman, of local bakery Hinman's Pie, shares his recipe for salted maple pie.
Pie Shell Dough
Ingredients (all of them must be cold):
- 1 Pie Shell
- 1 Cup All Purpose Flour
- 4 Oz Butter
- ¼ Cup Ice Water
- ¼ Tsp Sugar
- ¼ Tsp Salt
Directions: Dice the butter into small cubes and chill. Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor. Add the butter to the food processor, using the jog button, and mix until the butter is the size of peas. Slowly add the water until dough just begins to form. You may not use all the water. The dough should be loose. Put the dough onto the counter. Using your hands, form the dough into a ball. Roll the dough out to a 10x10 round and place it in the pie plate. Crimp the sides. Place the shell in a freezer.
Salted Maple Filling
Ingredients:
- 4 Oz Butter
- 6 Oz Sugar
- 6 Oz Maple Syrup
- 3 Eggs
- 4 Oz Heavy Cream
- 1 Tbs Corn Meal
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ½ Tsp Vanilla
- ¼ Tsp Champagne Vinegar
Directions: In a sauce pan, heat the butter until browned. In a bowl, whisk together the browned butter, sugar, cornmeal, salt, and vanilla. Once whisked, add in the cream and vinegar, and stir to combine. Strain the mixture into the frozen pie shell.
Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, or until filling is set with a little jiggle.
