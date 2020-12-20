Mile High Mornings recipe: Salted maple pie

Pie Shell Dough

Directions: Dice the butter into small cubes and chill. Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor. Add the butter to the food processor, using the jog button, and mix until the butter is the size of peas. Slowly add the water until dough just begins to form. You may not use all the water. The dough should be loose. Put the dough onto the counter. Using your hands, form the dough into a ball. Roll the dough out to a 10x10 round and place it in the pie plate. Crimp the sides. Place the shell in a freezer.