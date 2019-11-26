COLORADO, USA — This gravy may be vegan-friendly, but it's delicious enough to go toe-to-toe with any non-vegan recipe.

Bursting with flavors of earthy mushrooms, onions and white wine, it's the perfect option for pouring over mashed potatoes, biscuits or anything else on your Thanksgiving plate.

Before you get started, you should know that the type of veggie broth you use is critical. Low-quality broth will completely ruin the finished product, so if you can't make it homemade, I strongly recommend the "Better Than Bouillon" line of bases. I used the Seasoned Vegetable Base in this recipe, but they also make a vegan 'No Chicken' base that's supposed to be unreal if you can find it.

The nutritional yeast is optional, but it helps make the gravy creamier and adds some more savory flavor. I used it, and I loved the final results.

This recipe will make enough gravy for about 8 hungry people and you may even have some extra to use for Friday's leftovers!

Ingredients:

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

16 oz cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon salt

Fresh black pepper to taste

1/2 cup dry, unoaked white wine (chardonnay is a perfect choice for this)

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Note: As a general rule, if you're using fresh herbs instead of dried, use three times the amount.

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour with 2 cups of vegetable broth until well dissolved. Once dissolved, add the remaining broth and mix. Set aside. In a 2-quart pot over medium heat, sauté the onion in olive oil for about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add mushrooms, garlic, thyme, sage, salt and pepper and sauté for about 5 more minutes. Add wine and turn heat up to bring to a boil. Let wine reduce for about 3 minutes. Add the broth/flour mixture and the nutritional yeast, if using. Lower heat to medium and cook for about 20 minutes, stirring often. Add salt and pepper to taste, and serve!

Recipes inspired by Isa Chandra Moskowitz at Post Punk Kitchen.

