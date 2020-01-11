Mile High Mornings recipe: Mama Bearse's twice baked potatoes

All month long, the weekend morning team is sharing their favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

DENVER — For the month of November, the weekend team at Mile High Mornings will be sharing their favorite Thanksgiving recipes, starting with one from Kylie Bearse's mom for twice baked potatoes.

Ingredients:

8 Potatoes

2 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1 (16-ounce) Container Sour Cream

1 (8-ounce) Package of Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup Milk

1/2 Cup Butter

2 Cloves Garlic

1 1/2 Tsp Salt

1/2 Tsp Pepper

6 Bacon Slices, Cooked and Crumbled

1/2 Cup Chopped Chives (optional)

Peel the potatoes, and coarsely mash. Stir in 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, the sour cream and the next seven ingredients. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese, bacon and chives.

My mom's been making this at every Thanksgiving ever since I can remember! It's not the healthiest recipe, but oh man is it delicious.

Do you have a family recipe for Thanksgiving that we should share? Send it my way at Kylie.bearse@9news.com, and we'll share them on air all month long.