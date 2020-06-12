Mile High Mornings recipe: White chocolate cranberry cookies

Check out this festive cookie recipe for the holidays.

DENVER — Looking for a new cookie recipe to bake this holiday season? During December, Mile High Mornings will be sharing a cookie recipe each weekend.

Here's one for white chocolate cranberry cookies.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Butter (room temp)

1 1/2 Cup Sugar

2 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Egg

1 1/2 Cup Flour

1 1/2 Cup Oatmeal

1 1/2 Cup White Chocolate Chips

1 1/2 Cup Frozen Cranberries

Directions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the butter, sugar and baking soda until creamy. Beat in the egg. Add flour, oats and white chocolate chips. Mix well. Spoon heaping tablespoons of dough onto a greased baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Press three or four frozen cranberries on top of each cookie. Bake until golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes.

