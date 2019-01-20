DENVER — We are "slowing it down" once again, but this time with a new recipe.
Enjoy this cheesy potato soup recipe courtesy of our producer Jennifer.
Ingredients:
- 8 russet potatoes
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 qt. chicken broth
- 3 garlic cloves, pressed
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 3 tbsp. chives
- Optional toppings: sour cream, bacon ,cheese
Directions:
- Combine potatoes, onion, chicken broth, garlic, butter, salt and pepper into a crock pot.
- Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
- Mash until potatoes are "easy-to-eat" sized and mixture slightly thickens.
- Stir in cream, cheese and chives.
- Add toppings as you wish.
