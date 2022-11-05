Healthy snacking with nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and are easy to take anywhere.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Nuts and seeds are a great snack that provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They are easy to grab and easy to take with you anywhere.

They contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin E, selenium, magnesium, potassium, and polyphenols.

The omega 3 fats, which are important for heart and brain health, are found in walnuts, chia seeds, and ground flax meal. The healthy fats and fiber also help with digestion and increase the diversity of gut microbiome.

Adding nuts and seeds in a healthy diet has been shown to improve blood glucose, blood cholesterol, blood pressure, and help maintain a healthy weight. So, they are good for the heart and good for the gut.

Healthy and easy ideas for snacks:

Nuts and berries.

Nuts and dark chocolate.

Granola with nuts and seeds.

Nuts and seeds crackers.

Nuts and seeds chocolate bark.

Recipe for nuts and seeds crackers:

1 cup of a mixture of nuts and seeds (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, walnuts, hemp seeds)

2 Tbsp. flax meal

2 Tbsp. agave syrup

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. water

Pinch of salt

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Mix and bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.

Recipe for nuts and seeds chocolate bark:

1 cup of a mixture of nuts and seeds (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, slivered almonds, crushed walnuts, hemp seeds)

3 ounces of dark chocolate (about 85%)

1 tsp. coconut oil

Melt chocolate and coconut oil using a water bath method or in a microwave. Stir occasionally and once the chocolate is melted combine with nuts and seeds. Transfer mixture on a baking sheet line with parchment paper and freeze for 30 minutes. Remove from the freezer and store in a container in the fridge.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.