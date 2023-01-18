Here's how to make ice cream with snow

It's a fun and sweet snow day treat.

COLORADO, USA — One of my favorite parts of snow days as a kid was making snow ice cream with my mom and brother.

It was a special treat that we only got on days when there was perfect, fluffy snow blanketing our yard. And we all loved it.

If you want to try this fun treat on a snow day, I'll let you in on our secret recipe.

I'm sure there are several different ways to make snow ice cream, but this is the way my family always did it. And, personally, I think it's delicious.

1. Start by getting a big bowl and filling it up with fresh, untouched snow.

2. Sprinkle a generous amount of sugar over the snow.

3. Add some vanilla extract. I generally use about a cap full to start.

4. Finally, pour in a little bit of milk. About 1/4 cup or less should do, depending on the size of your bowl.

5. Mix it all together well. Taste and add more sugar or vanilla as needed to taste. Add more milk as needed for the texture.

6. Enjoy!

