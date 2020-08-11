Mile High Mornings recipe: German potato dumplings

DENVER — For the month of November, the weekend team at Mile High Mornings will be sharing some favorite Thanksgiving recipes.
This week, we're sharing one from a 9NEWS viewer for a side dish of German potato dumplings.
Ingredients:
- 4 Cups of Rice Potatoes
- 2 Eggs
- 1/2 Cup to 1 Cup of Flour
- Salt and Pepper
Directions: Combine the ingredients and form into golf ball-sized balls. Boil them until they float.
Do you have a family recipe for Thanksgiving that we should share? Send it to Kylie.bearse@9news.com, and we'll share them on air all month long.
