Donatos' expansion efforts could take flight with some help from Denver-based Red Robin.

The Gahanna-based pizzeria and the Colorado-based casual burger chain quietly have been working together for several months, testing a combination of the two concepts with a scaled-down Donatos menu alongside Red Robin’s signature burgers in 24 of that chain’s restaurants.

For Donatos, it could be a new avenue to grow the 160-unit business, which is spread across nine states.

“For a Midwest brand, reaching the other coast is a challenge given the unique menu items we have and the supply chain involved,” Donatos CEO Tom Krouse told me. “This has the potential to be a significant partnership for us.”

Red Robin (Nasdaq: RRGB) has 573 restaurants nationwide.

For Red Robin, it means a menu expansion and a stronger entry into delivery.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2EJnlAw

