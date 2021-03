The company announced Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available for a limited time.

Attention, peanut butter fans: Reese's is launching a new cup that's nothing but peanut butter.

The company announced Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available for a limited time.

Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

"Stuffed with the same beloved, Reese's peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, you've never seen a Reese's Cup like this before."