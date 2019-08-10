DENVER — One of the Mile High City's most delicious food holidays is making a return this weekend.

In a tradition dating back to 2017, the second Saturday of October will be celebrated as "Breakfast Burrito Day” to help recognize the impact the city has had on blending American and Mexican cultures. This year's event falls on Oct. 12.

Local burrito institution Santiago’s is once again serving up breakfast burritos for just $1.25 each – the same price as when the business first opened its door in 1991. The offer will be valid all-day long (6 a.m. to 8 pm.) at each of Santiago's 28 locations, but burritos will be capped at five breakfast burritos per customer.

To coincide with the event, Santiago’s said it will be donating 3% of all sales from the day to charity.

“Breakfast burritos are an important part of Denver’s ‘flavor’ and food scene," said Rachel Wells, second-generation owner of Santiago’s. "It’s going to be a great day to celebrate our customers, as well as our history and roots in Colorado, while giving back to the community,”

