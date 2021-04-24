Rally to save Casa Bonita set for Saturday

The event is to create awareness and boost fundraising efforts. People were asked to come in vibrant colors and wear a mask.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Local supporters of Casa Bonita have teamed up to host a rally on Saturday to save the iconic restaurant, which has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally hosted by the group Save Casa Bonita will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the West Colfax Avenue sidewalk in front of the restaurant, which is a few blocks east of Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

Those who plan to attend were asked to wear something "colorful and fun," as well as a mask. Signs were also welcome. Organizers asked that attendees park offsite.

Aside from Saturday's rally, people can donate to the effort's GoFundMe campaign here. The GoFundMe has raised more than $46,000 toward its $100,000 goal.

There is also a section on the Save Casa Bonita website to buy merch that supports the cause.

Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 6 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Arizona. Chapter 11 allows a debtor to propose a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time. Businesses can also seek relief under Chapter 11.

Famous for its cliff-divers, a 30-foot waterfall and festive décor, Casa Bonita has long been part of Colorado's culture.

It was the subject of a 2003 episode of the TV show "South Park," and the Denver Broncos announced some of their draft picks from the Lakewood eatery in 2018. It was the subject of an art exhibit at the nearby Next Gallery for three years.

