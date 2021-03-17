Second gentleman visits Rosenberg's Bagels in Five Points

The vice-president's husband, Doug Emhoff, stoped at Rosenberg's Bagel to talk small business and bagels with lox.

Denver is 1,600 miles away from New York City, but Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, which specializes in New York bagels and lox, found a way to bring New York to the Mile High City.

Emhoff is a New Yorker himself and son to Jewish parents. He stopped by and spoke with owner Josh Pollack, according to the shop's Facebook page.

Pollack grew up with Jewish Delis and bagels, so when he couldn't get the bagels he craved here in Colorado, he found a way to make them taste just like at home. The bagel shop is now a popular spot in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

"We were honored to have the Second Gentleman stop by our Five Points location today to talk small business relief (and of course, bagels & lox) with BTRG owner Joshua Pollack!" the Facebook post reads.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also in Denver Tuesday. Like husband Emhoff, she also spoke with a small business and promoted the relief bill.