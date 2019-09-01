Sheet pan chicken is one of those lazy and super affordable recipes that is easy to prepare and is quite delicious to eat. It can be the crown jewel in your weeknight culinary oeuvre. And the secret is in the chicken thighs.

Happy cooking!

Lazy Chicken Dinner

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 bone in, skin on chicken thighs

3 crowns broccoli, cut into florets

1 pound (450 g) bag baby yellow potatoes

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C).

Line two sheet pan with foil for easy cleanup. Put the chicken on one pan, the potatoes on the other.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Drizzle the potatoes with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Roast for 40 minutes.

After the first 20 minutes, toss the broccoli with olive oil, salt and pepper and add to the pan with the potatoes.

Roast 20 minutes more, or until the vegetables are browned and tender and the chicken is cooked through.

