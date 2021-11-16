The Feed: Silvia at Lost City launches new lunch menu

The owner of Silvia at Lost City is launching a new menu dedicated to healthy spins on traditional Mexican dishes.

DENVER — Silvia at Lost City would not exist without tradition.

The owner, Silvia Hernández, brings a taste of Mexico to every dish in her restaurant. Hernández sees cooking as one of the best ways to share her culture with others.

"My dishes have a history, because it reminds me of my childhood when my mom cooked for us," she said.

Her new lunch menu launching Wednesday will offer build-your-own bowls with a base of grains or greens, protein, and scratch-made toppings including calabacitas (squash), elotes (corn), curtido (cabbage slaw), beans, and cheeses. The menu will officially launch Thursday.

"People always think that Mexican food is greasy and it’s not healthy, and I don’t think its true," Hernández said. "If you make them from scratch, then you can make them healthy. I use avocado oil or different things that aren’t regular in just the Mexican cuisine, that doesn’t really change the flavor."

Her mother's Oaxacan traditions and roots are passed on in Hernández's chicken recipes. Hernández grew up in Mexico City, which inspires her pork al pastor dishes. Meanwhile, her time in Puerto Vallarta inspired her newest recipe: the Caribbean Shrimp Bowl. It's mixed together with shrimp, cilantro, jalapeño, onion, pineapple, mango, lime and orange juice.

"It tastes like home," Hernández said. "I want when people come here feel those flavors: love, passion, tradition, everything."

Before opening her restaurant in May, Hernández was a founding member of Comal Heritage Food Incubator. Comal is a restaurant and training program that supports immigrant and refugee community members by building their entrepreneurial skills.

You can find Hernández's first brick-and-mortar restaurant inside the Lost City community coffee shop at 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver, CO 80216.

Silvia at Lost City is open Monday through Friday and serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The build-your-own bowl lunch menu will be available from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning Thursday.