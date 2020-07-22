5 simple (and tasty) meals on a budget

DENVER — Plan simple meal ideas for you and your family that are quick and easy to make.
Here is a simple formula: Pair your easy meal with a protein and a veggie to keep it balanced and eat well on a budget.
Be creative and if you can, donate money to your local food banks.
Meal #1
Macaroni and cheese with steamed broccoli and turkey chili.
Meal #2
Frozen pizzas are great. Start with a cheese pizza and add spinach and mushrooms to add more veggies and pair with a simple green salad.
Meal #3
Ramen noodles. You can skip the seasoning packet and add your own spices and herbs. Add a hard-boiled egg, spinach, mushrooms and carrots. Add more spice with jalapeños and sriracha sauce.
Meal #4
Baked potato with grated cheese (buy a block of cheese to grate), leftover broccoli and turkey bean chili.
Meal #5
Tortellini pasta with spaghetti sauce and sautéed spinach.
Find Malena Perdomo and her healthy eating ideas on her blog www.malenanutricion.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
