5 simple (and tasty) meals on a budget

9NEWS Nutrition Expert Malena Perdomo offers five simple recipes that are quick and easy for you and your family.

DENVER — Plan simple meal ideas for you and your family that are quick and easy to make.

Here is a simple formula: Pair your easy meal with a protein and a veggie to keep it balanced and eat well on a budget.

Be creative and if you can, donate money to your local food banks.

Meal #1

Macaroni and cheese with steamed broccoli and turkey chili.

Meal #2

Frozen pizzas are great. Start with a cheese pizza and add spinach and mushrooms to add more veggies and pair with a simple green salad.

Meal #3

Ramen noodles. You can skip the seasoning packet and add your own spices and herbs. Add a hard-boiled egg, spinach, mushrooms and carrots. Add more spice with jalapeños and sriracha sauce.

Meal #4

Baked potato with grated cheese (buy a block of cheese to grate), leftover broccoli and turkey bean chili.

Meal #5

Tortellini pasta with spaghetti sauce and sautéed spinach.

Find Malena Perdomo and her healthy eating ideas on her blog www.malenanutricion.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

