DENVER — Biscuit-lovers in the Speer neighborhood now have another option to get their fix of the fluffy, buttery delicacies.

Rise & Shine, which got its start in Sloan's Lake in January 2010, opened their second location at Pennsylvania St and E Bayaud St in the former Europa Cafe on Tuesday.

The 'biscuit kitchen' focuses on homemade, Southern buttermilk biscuits, made in-house each day.

The biscuits are served plain, with honey or jam or as sandwiches with toppings like egg, roast beef, ham, avocado, bacon and chicken.

Along with the regular buttermilk biscuits, they also make a Biscuit of the Day, with rotating savory and sweet flavors: Cholula, beer, cheddar green chile, honey thyme, brown sugar pear, etc.

Here's a look inside the restaurant:

A look inside the new Rise & Shine on Penn St

Rise & Shine's Penn St. location is open daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2LNbWpL.

© 2018 KUSA-TV