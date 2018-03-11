KUSA — It’s time to slow it down, and enjoy some Saturday morning goodness.
We’re starting to introduce these slow cooker recipes during the 9NEWS weekend morning show. This one’s not-so-secret. I found the recipe on Pinterest.
Here’s what you need:
- 1 loaf of bread (I chose brioche!)
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp brown sugar cinnamon
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ½ cupped pecans (options)
- Dash of nutmeg
Instructions:
- Whisk eggs, milk, cinnamon…pour over diced bread in a large bowl. Cover and let soak in the fridge for at least four hours (overnight is better).
- When ready to bake, spray the inside of a slow cooker (4-6 quart is best).
- Ad in bread mix.
- In a separate bowl, mix together butter, brown sugar cinnamon, pecans and nutmeg. Crumble and spread on top of bread.
- Cover and cook on low for 4 hours (2 hours on high if you’re in a rush)
Let sit for 15-20 minutes and serve. Enjoy!
**You can also use gluten-free bread and/or dairy-free milk & margarine.
