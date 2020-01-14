DENVER — Jon Schlegel, one half of the brother duo that launched Snooze an A.M. Eatery, on Friday opened his new venture — Attimo, a wine production facility and bar that is making red and white varietals from grapes grown on its founder’s two-acre vineyard in Piedmont, Italy.

The 7,200-square-foot space at 2246 Larimer St. in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood will operate from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and also has room to seat as many in 100 guests in event space that can accommodate a three-course meal.

Schlegel worked as a sommelier before launching Snooze. After a private-equity firm bought into the concept, he left day-to-day operations and moved his family to Monforte D’ Alba in the Barolo Region of Piedmont, where he purchased a vineyard and formed partnerships with several grape growers and a nearby wine maker.

Attimo now offers more than 10 wines that are aged, blended and finished in stainless-steel barrels at the production facility, ranging from an unoaked Chardonnay to a Barbera D’Alba. Chefs at Lanteri Restaurant in Piedmont — including Colorado native Amy Bellotti — developed the snack menu featuring Lecca Lecca Di Prosciutto, truffle nuts and Piedmontese nachos.

