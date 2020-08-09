Stanley Marketplace adds growing chicken concept

Chook Charcoal Chicken offers rotisserie chickens, chicken sandwiches and a variety of sides and salads.

AURORA, Colo. — Chook Charcoal Chicken will open its third location this winter at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, marking more growth for the two-year-old fast-casual concept launched by James-Beard-Award-winning chef Alex Seidel and Snooze an A.M. Eatery co-founder Adam Schlegel.

It will open sometime this winter in the space vacated earlier this year by Yellowbelly Chicken.

Chook, which recently won certification as a B Corporation, offers rotisserie chickens, chicken sandwiches and a variety of sides and salads, serving a customer base that often has designs on taking the food home to feed a family.

