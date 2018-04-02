KUSA — You asked for it - here they are! The 9NEWS' Super Bowl recipes!

Steve Staeger's Incredible 3-ingredient Meatballs:

In the crockpot:

1 18 oz container of Grape Jelly

1 18 oz container of barbecue sauce (your choice: Steve uses Sweet Baby Ray's)

1 container of frozen meatballs

Directions:

Toss everything in a crockpot - cook on whatever setting you'd like until the meatballs are good and warm

Them delicious meatballs! (Photo: 9NEWS)

Becky Ditchfield's Delicious Cheese Dip:

In the crockpot:

1 lbs pepper jack cheese

8 oz cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

1 can Rotel (drained)

Once it’s melted you can add up to ¾ cup whole milk to make it creamier.

And optional spices:

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp chili powder

This cheesy-dip is melty, delicious and good for you (Note: it is likely not good for you)

Becky Ditchfield's Easy-Peasy Football Pretzel Rods:

Ingredients:

Bag of pretzel rods

Chocolate (I like chocolate almond bark)

1 package of white icing with built-in applicator

Directions:

Melt the chocolate.

Dip the pretzel rods into chocolate, covering them about 2/3rds of the way. (You may need to use a spoon to help.)

Let excess chocolate drip off.

Place on wax paper to cool.

Once cool, add football laces to the top with white icing.

Cool, again in the refrigerator, and serve.

We hope everyone has an amazing, incredible Super Bowl!

