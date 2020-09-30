Full Plate: Sushi Den owner opens a new restaurant, plus many special dinners planned

Owners of Temaki Den to open a new sushi restaurant on Friday and other restaurants share their new menus, events and experiences.

DENVER — Sushi at The Source

Temaki Den, a new handroll sushi concept from Sushi Den owner Toshi Kazaki and former Ototo Den executive chef Kenta Kamo, will open Friday at The Source Hotel + Market Hall, at 3330 Brighton Blvd.

Going into the former Isabel bar space in the center of the market hall, the eatery seeks to offer a more casual sushi experience by allowing guests to enjoy seaweed-wrapped portions of fish and vinegar-seasoned rice that they can enjoy in a few bites, along with an extensive bar menu of sake, Japanese beers and Japanese whiskeys.

> The video above aired Feb. 4 and features Sushi Den owner sharing etiquette tips.

The opening will coincide with the debut of the “Made in Japan” market at the hall, which will run through January and offer retail popups and gallery spaces to the arts, fashion and dining of the Asian country. Tickets for the public launch of the exhibit on Friday and Saturday are $40 per person and include a personalized tour, a gift from the retail collection and an omakase to-go set from Temaki Den.

New menu at French eatery

Le French at 4901 S. Newport St. in Denver, will introduce its new fall menu on Friday. It includes a new drink, the L’Automne cocktail, which features gin and notes of mint, hibiscus and cinnamon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.