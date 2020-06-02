AURORA, Colo. — Got a hankering for sushi?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Sushi Katsu

First on the list is Sushi Katsu. Located at 2222 S. Havana St., Suite H, in Village East, it is the highest-rated sushi spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 738 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hana Sushi

Next up is Hana Sushi, situated at 16911 E. Quincy Ave. in Carriage Place. With four stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Misaki

Misaki in North Aurora is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 Dallas St. in the Stanley Market place to see for yourself.

