Photo by: Taco Bell Newsroom
Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos.

FOOD

Taco Bell gives away free Doritos Locos Tacos today

This year's base-stealing taco hero is Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.
Author: Tasha Cain
Published: 9:20 AM MDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 9:22 AM MDT November 1, 2018

It might not be Taco Tuesday, but people can still enjoy a free taco today at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is in the giving mood after it ran a promo to offer free Doritos Locos Tacos to all if anyone playing in the World Series stole a base during the games.

Taco Bell has run a promo like this for 11 seasons. This year’s base-stealing taco hero is Mookie Betts, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

The taco treats can be grabbed at Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. People who can’t make it to T-Bell in those few hours can get a taco voucher online and grab theirs anytime today.

