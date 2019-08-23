DENVER — The fifth annual "Taste of the Broncos, presented by King Soopers" will be held Monday, Sept. 16.

The event for the food lovers in Broncos Country runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High with samples from more than 30 of Denver's best chef-driven restaurants.

Taste of the Broncos allows fans to mingle with Broncos players, cheerleaders and alumni. Proceeds from the event will benefit Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus will be the emcee of the 2019 event, while Boulder's Face Vocal Band will perform live.

General admission and early admission tickets for Taste of the Broncos can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Taste of the Broncos 2019 participants:

Aramark

Blue Island Oyster Bar

GQue BBQ

Mizuna

Santo

Ash’kara

Bubu

Guard and Grace

Morin

Smok

Bacon Social House

Cattivella

Hearth & Dram

Murray’s Cheese

TABASCO

Barbed Wire Reef

El Camino

High Point Creamery

Old Major

TAG

Barolo

Epicurean

Hillstone

Rioja

Uchi

Blackbelly

FNG

Le Roux

Root Down

