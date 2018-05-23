A Texas pizza chain said it's expanding into Colorado this summer.

Urban Bricks Pizza of San Antonio said it will open its first Colorado location at 2860 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins. Another northern Colorado location is also planned, the Texas company said.

Three-year-old Urban Bricks says it currently has 14 locations in Texas and Ontario, Canada but it's planning major expansion.

It is set to open more than 50 locations in the next three years, including locations announced today in Panama City, Panama, Phoenix, Illinois and Colorado. "Domestic expansion plans are also set for Florida, Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina and Oregon," the company said.

