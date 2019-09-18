AURORA, Colo. — Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when Indian food cravings strike.

1. Monsoon

Topping the list is Monsoon. Located at 24107 E. Commons Ave., Suite 105, it is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 499 reviews on Yelp.

2. Star Of India

Next up is Star of India, situated at 3102 S. Parker Road, Suite A-10, in Dam East-West. With 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chutney

Chutney, located at 2740 S. Havana St., Unit K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews.

4. Chai & Chai

Chai & Chai is another go-to, with four stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12501 E. 17th Ave. in Fitzsimmons to see for yourself.

