SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger unveiled its first-ever food truck at a drive-thru event to show appreciation for San Antonio teachers. It is also in celebration of Whataburger’s 70th anniversary week.

The event took place at the DoSeum parking lot in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue on Thursday, August 6 at 8 a.m. It included giveaways for classroom supplies and summer swag, as well as a free, hot breakfast from the food truck.

The food truck was designed in partnership with Cruising Kitchens, the world’s largest builder of customized, mobile kitchens. The 36-foot truck features 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator. Whataburger says this is the same kind of burger-making capacity as a brick-and-mortar restaurant itself.