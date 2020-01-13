AURORA, Colo. —

A new joint to score chicken wings and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite B, the fresh arrival is called The Chicken Shack.

The new restaurant is located near S. Parker Rd. and E. Arapahoe Rd.

The Chicken Shack serves up fried chicken fingers, chicken wings and french fries. On the menu, look for various chicken wing and tender combinations, buffalo chicken fries, a chicken sandwich and sides like potato salad and barbecue baked beans.

With a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has received mixed feedback, but it's still in its early days.

Corinne H., who was among the first Yelpers to review The Chicken Shack on Dec. 6, wrote, 'I personally recommend the tenders over the wings, and I love the skinny fries. ... The buffalo fries are a messy pile of goodness and a must-try.'

Intrigued? Stop on in to try it for yourself. The Chicken Shack is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Aurora? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.