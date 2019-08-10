DENVER — Panzano is combining three of our favorite things: biking, brunch and the Farmer's Market.

Panzano Executive Chef Logan Stephenson brings a group on bikes to the Union Station Farmer's Market to pick out fresh produce. Then after biking back, guests get a quick cooking lesson before enjoying brunch at the restaurant.

The next Bikes, Brunch & the Farmer's Market is Oct. 12.

The restaurant located at 909 17th St. in downtown traditionally serves Northern Italian cuisine and is open for breakfast lunch and dinner during the week. On the weekends they're open for brunch and dinner.

