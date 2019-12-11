DENVER — Have you ever heard of a Pasta Ninja? Turns out there's a pretty incredible one right here in Denver. This week in The Feed, Kylie Bearse and Visual Producer Chris Blake take us to Rioja in Larimer Square.

As the Pasta Ninja at Rioja, Danielle Youngerman is responsible for hand-making all the pasta for the day dishes and coming up with new creations.

She showed us how to make their famous “Papperadelle Crown” dish.

November marks 15 years since Rioja opened on Larimer Square and to celebrate, Executive Chef Gabe Wyman is bringing back some of their favorite dishes over the years.

In January, they’re doing alumni chef dinners with Chef Carrie Baird from BarDough, Jorel Pierce from TAG restaurant, Dana Rodriguez from Work + Class and Super Mega Bien, and Merlin Verrier from Streetfeud. They’re all alums of the Rioja kitchen who worked with Chef Jennifer Jasinski over the last fifteen years.

